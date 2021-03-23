Isiolo leaders get Covid jab, urge frontline workers to follow suit

Isiolo Covid-19 jab

Isiolo County AP Commander Bor Rono takes the Covid-19 vaccine at Isiolo Referral Hospital on March 23, 2021. The top county security team led police officers in taking the jab.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi has urged frontline workers to take the Covid-19 vaccine to boost their immunity in the wake of the third wave of the coronavirus that is proving more lethal.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Act on Auditor-General’s report, pyrethrum pensioners ask State

  2. Kericho Governor nominates DG after death of Kikwai

  3. Shock as children find mother killed in Isiolo

  4. Nakuru flagged as terror, radicalisation hotspot

  5. Matatu driver killed in Kirinyaga road crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.