Isiolo elders ask new leaders to prioritise ending hunger

The Isiolo Council of Elders has asked newly elected leaders to prioritise dealing with hunger and supporting pastoralism, which is under threat due to a prolonged drought that has seen water sources dry up and pastures depleted.

During a peace meeting organised by the Merti Integrated Development Programme (MID-P) through the Strengthening Community Resilience Project, elders lamented that a majority of residents were in dire need of food as the prices of basic commodities shot up and those of livestock dropped drastically.

Led by chairperson Abdullahi Gonjobe, they called for the upscaling of cash transfers to affected families, water deliveries in hard-hit areas and commercial destocking to cushion livestock farmers against losses.

“The county and national government leaders should speedily find a way of lowering the cost of living to cushion Kenyans against the harsh economic times,” Mr Gonjobe appealed.

Pastoralism support

Isiolo’s Samburu Council of Elders chairperson Joyce Nairesiae said many children were not going to school due to lack of food at home, citing the case of a mother who beat up her son for demanding food.

“The leaders should prioritise pastoralism support and food provision because many residents are battling hunger,” she said.

Recent data from the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) shows that more than half of Isiolo residents (134,000) were facing hunger and could hardly afford three meals a day.

With the elections over, the elders said residents and the newly elected governor, senator, woman rep, MPs and 10 MCAs must put aside their political differences for the growth of the county.

“Residents should unite regardless of whether the leaders they supported won or lost. Isiolo is bigger than all of us and peace is paramount. The leaders must also fairly serve all communities without bias,” Mr Gonjobe stressed.

Having supported different political formations in the August 9 polls, the elders also shook hands as a sign that they had put aside their political differences for the good of the county.

“We do not have time for fighting. We are concerned about peace in our county and are united as elders,” Turkana Council of Elders chair Nicholas Asolat said.

Geoffrey Nabea, the chair of the Isiolo branch of the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders, said they will also spearhead efforts to reactivate and streamline grazing committees so as to end resource-based conflicts and ensure that their neighbours adhere strictly to resource-sharing protocols.

“Our people who differed politically should embrace the Handshake gesture and revert to their normal lives,” he said.

They called on leaders aggrieved by the outcome of the elections to seek legal redress and not incite communities against each other.

MID-P Executive Director Molu Tepo said the organisation was keen on building peace, which he said was a crucial ingredient for development.