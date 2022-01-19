Isiolo deputy Speaker investigated over ‘stolen’ cattle

cows

Some of the cows confined at Ruiri Police station on January 18, 2022. Isiolo Deputy Speaker and Oldonyiro MCA David Lemantile were arrested by Buuri East Police in Meru after a stolen cow was found among his herd of cattle. 

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police in Buuri East, Meru County, are investigating Isiolo Deputy Speaker David Lemantile after he was found with cattle suspected to have been stolen.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.