Isiolo County to distribute food to 20, 000 families

Isiolo County has rolled out a food distribution programme to some 20, 000 hunger-stricken families.

Nearly 150, 000 residents are in dire need of food according to data from the National Drought Management Authority.

Governor Mohamed Kuti said the food, that is meant for households worst hit by drought

Each beneficiary will get six kilogrammes of maize flour, five kilogrammes of sugar and rice and two litres of cooking oil among other items.

The assistance comes at a time when most residents continue to reel from the biting effects of drought with more than 90 per cent of water sources having dried up, forcing locals to walk for more than 10 kilometres to access the crucial commodity.

"We have suffered so much due to drought that has resulted into the death of our livestock due to depletion of pastures. The food will assist so much," said Ms Hadija Mohammed from Garbatulla.

Reports indicate that more than two million Kenyans are on brink of starvation due to hunger occasioned by the drought in Isiolo, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, Kilifi, Samburu, Tana River, Lamu, Marsabit and Turkana counties.

Garbatulla Sub-County Peace Chairperson Roba Galgalo said the dryspell had resulted to dwindling of pastures, prompting resource-based conflicts that have claimed several lives in the recent past.

"Pastoralists have started reporting deaths of their livestock and the government should look into how they can be assisted while extending the food assistance," Mr Galgalo said.