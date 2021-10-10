Isiolo County to distribute food to 20, 000 families

Mohamed Kuti

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti distributed maize flour at Isiolo town on April 17, 2020. The county will distribute food to 20, 000 families.


Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Isiolo County has rolled out a food distribution programme to some 20, 000 hunger-stricken families.

