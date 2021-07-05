Relief for two Isiolo schools as county clears Sh3m buses debt

The Isiolo County government has cleared a Sh3 million debt for buses belonging two secondary schools, which risked being seized by the supplier.

General Motors East Africa had seized the vehicles’ logbooks and number plates in November 2016 when they were delivered to Bulesa Secondary School and Merti Muslim Girls School.

In March 2020, the motor vehicle company had threatened to confiscate the buses over delayed payment.

The Nationhighlighted the story of how the buses continued to gather dust at the schools as they could not be used due to lack of the requisite documents.

The vehicles, which were handed over by former governor Godana Doyo to help reduce transport costs and enable students to participate in inter-county competitions, had since their delivery not been used.

The schools had on several occasions in 2018 engaged the local community in appealing to top county government officials to help resolve the stalemate but to no avail.

Protests

The community at one time held protests castigating the current county government for alleged politicking over the issue, raising concern that the Sh7 million which had been paid could be lost.

Bulesa Principal Adan Boru told the Nation that they had received the logbook and number plates for the school bus after Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti’s administration cleared the pending bill.