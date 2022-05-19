Isiolo County Assembly Clerk arrested over Sh140,000 graft claims

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives on Wednesday arrested Isiolo County Assembly Clerk Salad Boru Guracha and former Speaker Mohammed Tupi over alleged irregularities in the award of a Sh28 million tender.

The two alongside Mr Tupi’s then aide Joseph Gatama Gurach are said to have received a Sh140,000 bribe to award the tender to M/S Malka Constructors Limited in May 2016.

The tender was for the construction of a perimeter fence, gatehouse, pavement works, parking lot with shade and renovation of existing structures, resolutions that were made during a meeting in Mombasa between former Governor Godana Doyo, Mr Tupi and other county officials in late 2015.

Having previously shared office space with the county executive, it was resolved at the meeting that the county assembly moves out of the premises.

The bribe, according to EACC officials, was received from the company’s director Waqo Gufu Boru between the Mombasa meeting on May 6, 2016, when the Sh28,409,979 tender was advertised and later awarded to the company vide Tender No ISL/CA/1/2015.