Isiolo cleric in land dispute claims his life is in danger

A 71-year-old man from Isiolo has claimed his life is in danger following threats over a disputed seven-acre parcel of land in Chechelesi which he claims to own.





In his statement to Isiolo Police Station, Mr Timothy Karuga Kimemia said he was threatened by three men, one known to him, while passing by his plot near Isiolo Referral Hospital, and sought legal action against the culprits.

The cleric complained that a group of youths claiming ownership of his land had erected timber houses, contravening a court order that directed that the status quo stays until the case is heard and determined.

“I was passing by the land when the three men told me “Utaona na tutapatana” translated to “You will see and we will catch up with you,”” his statement vide OB No 45/27/04/2021 reads.

Public attention

Mr Kimemia’s case attracted public attention in March 2018 when he wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta seeking his intervention while claiming that political forces were behind his woes.

“I fear for my life because of the threats and I appeal to the police to deal with the matter so that it does not degenerate into the worst,” Mr Karuga told the Nation.

He says he was allocated the land by the defunct County Council of Isiolo on June 14, 1992 and he wanted to build a school for needy children but due to the disputes, Sh2.3 million worth of equipment lies idle.

Cases of land grabbing have been on the rise in the county with unscrupulous individuals eyeing plots in Chechelesi, Kiwanjani, Mwangaza, Tuluroba and Kambi ya Juu areas. They seeking to cash in on the promising land prices occasioned by ongoing mega projects.