Isiolo Assembly to digitize proceedings to enhance public access

The struggle by Isiolo residents have been experiencing in accessing information at the County Assembly will soon be over following planned digitization of the House proceedings.

Speaker Mohammed Roba Qoto announced that all the plenary sessions will be live-streamed to enable residents follow up happenings at the assembly and for transparency.

“I want to assure the public that all proceedings will be live-streamed so that they can follow their MCAs contributions in the House and see if they are representing them well,” he said but could not reveal how much will be spent in developing a broadcasting unit with modern equipment for the work.

Residents, journalists and civil societies members have in the past had challenges accessing information at the assembly during especially on budgetary estimates and quarterly reports.

MCAs work

The live-streaming, Mr Qoto said, would enhance greater access to MCAs work and enable the electorates to make informed decisions at the ballot during 2027 election.

He said the assembly offices will be open to the public at all times and assured them of quality service.

“Let them feel free to consult and advise us so that we make Isiolo great. We also welcome public sponsored bills and policies as well as amendments to existing laws,” Mr Qoto said.

Two years ago, a Nairobi MCA found himself in trouble for recording live proceedings of the County Assembly and streaming them live on social media platforms.

Then Speaker Beatrice Elachi (now Dagoretti North MP) accused the legislator of violating Assembly’s Standing Order 235 by streaming the proceedings on June 2, 2020.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Isiolo town’s police grounds, Mr Qoto said the assembly will amend Standing Orders to ensure county executives are directly answerable to the House.

By doing so, he said, the House will undertake its oversight role and crack down on lazy executives for improved services.

“We do not want to have county executives working as they wish like it happened in the past. We will amend the law so that they appear in the House to respond to queries and in the event we find any with laxity, we will recommend their sacking and immediate replacement by the Governor,” Mr Qoto said.