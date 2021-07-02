Isiolo allocates Sh450m to clear pending bills

The Isiolo County government has set aside Sh450 million of its Sh5.5 billion 2021/2022 budget to clear pending bills, offering relief to contractors lamenting about delayed payments.

The budget, passed on Wednesday, consists of Sh4.7 billion in equitable share, Sh685 million in conditional grants and Sh113 million in its own-sourced revenue.

The Health department got the lion’s share at Sh1.3 billion, followed by Finance, Special Programmes and Cohesion (Sh979 million), Agriculture (Sh665 million), county assembly (Sh528 million) and county executive (Sh432 million).

Of Health’s allocation, Sh23 million will be used to purchase various equipment for health facilities in Merti and Garbatulla and at Isiolo Referral Hospital.

The Education, Youth and Gender department was allocated Sh390 million; Tourism, Trade and Public Administration Sh374 million; Municipality Administration Sh326 million; Land, Physical Planning and Roads Sh235 million; and Water, Energy and Environment Sh215 million, the lowest.

Sh80 million

Construction of a state-of-the-art stadium, the county assembly chambers and county headquarters has been allocated Sh90 million, Sh80 million and Sh68 million respectively.

The Isiolo town modern market that will benefit more than 1,000 traders was allocated Sh135 million while Sh155 million was set aside for roads and infrastructure development in 10 wards.

Further, Sh120 million will go to storm water management in Isiolo township and Sh13.5 million to purchasing vehicles for urban cleaning and rehabilitation of dumpsites in the municipality.

Some Sh20 million will be spent on building and equipping Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDE) and sanitation facilities across the county.

Empowerment for youth, women and people living with disabilities was allocated Sh22 million.

Land survey

The county will spend Sh12.4 million on land survey and registration in Isiolo town, Burat and Merti and for the purchase of equipment for providing title deeds to residents.

Abdi Duba, the chair of the Isiolo County Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee, said the county was committed to ensuring the money was well used for the benefit of residents.

The committee asked the executive to ensure budget estimates are submitted to the House on or before April 30 each year as provided for in the Public Finance Management Act 2012 to ensure that MCAs have enough time to scrutinise the document.