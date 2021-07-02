Isiolo allocates Sh450m to clear pending bills

 Some of the beds at the Isiolo ICU centre on April 10, 2020. The Health department got Sh1.3 billion, the lion’s share of Isiolo County 2021/2022 budget.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

The Isiolo County government has set aside Sh450 million of its Sh5.5 billion 2021/2022 budget to clear pending bills, offering relief to contractors lamenting about delayed payments.

