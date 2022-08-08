ODM’s Halakhe Waqo insists he’s still in race for Isiolo governor

Isiolo ODM gubernatorial candidate Halakhe Waqo has dismissed reports that he has quit the race to support his Jubilee opponent Abdi Ibrahim Guyo, terming the claims as propaganda.

Before campaigns officially ended on Saturday, a photo of the two leaders and another unidentified man was widely shared by supporters of the Jubilee leader who claimed that the former EACC boss had dropped his gubernatorial bid.

But Mr Waqo quickly rubbished the reports, saying the picture was taken more than two years ago during a leadership engagement forum.

“It (photo) has nothing to do with my change of support, affiliation or in any way backing off my candidature. Kindly disregard this comedy and let us focus on Tuesday’s elections,” he said.

Opponents ‘sensing defeat’

He said his opponents had resorted to spreading rumours and propaganda after sensing defeat, insisting that they should engage in issue-based politics.

“My team is always full with committed people of integrity whose value of true news and credibility is unmatched,” he noted.

The leader who enjoys immense support from his Karayu clan and also from the Ameru community is a frontrunner in the race to take over from Governor Mohamed Kuti who recently announced his exit from active politics due to health concerns.

The two are battling it out with former Governor Godana Doyo who is seeking a comeback as an independent candidate.

United Democratic Alliance candidate Hussein Tene and PNU’s Kenneth Turibu Maorwe both recently withdrew from the race in favour of Mr Doyo and Mr Guyo respectively.

Read: Supporters of Isiolo PNU candidate who quit join Doyo camp

The latest claim that Mr Waqo had quit the race is the second in about two weeks.

In late July, he hit out at Mr Doyo’s supporters for claiming that he was set to join the former governor’s camp, terming it as old fashioned politics that no longer sells.

“After sensing defeat, they are spreading lies that I will join them soon. Our team is committed to deliver success and astounding victory in the August elections,” he said then.

Reports indicate that the Azimio leadership had asked Mr Waqo to step down in favour of Mr Guyo so as to increase his chances of clinching the seat but he declined.

Anti-corruption crusade

Though previous polls have placed him third behind Mr Doyo and Mr Guyo, Mr Waqo has endeared himself to Isiolo residents as one who would infuse fresh energy into the seat and ruthlessly deal with graft following his six-year stint at the anti-corruption commission.

Meanwhile, a show of political might was witnessed on Saturday as Mr Doyo led a team comprising Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha, Isiolo Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa and Senate hopeful Nuh Mohammed Ibrahim in last-minute campaigns, as Mr Guyo, Isiolo North MP candidate Mwenda Thuranira, Senator Fatuma Dullo and woman rep candidate Mumina Bonaya held their last rallies in Isiolo town.

Talks majoring on inclusivity, poor leadership, candidates’ character and qualifications and call for peaceful elections dominated the two rallies as the leaders went for each other’s jugular and made their final bids for votes.

Poking holes into Mr Guyo’s academic qualifications, Ms Jaldesa said the Jubilee candidate was not fir to compete with Mr Doyo, who is a lawyer by profession.

“We know him and the kind of a person he is. He cannot deliver and neither can he compete with Mr Doyo,” the MP said while asking Isiolo residents to come out in large numbers on August 9 to vote.

‘Bona fide’ Isiolo resident

Mr Guyo said after Mr Tene and Mr Turibu withdrew from the race, he was the only “bona fide” Isiolo resident who remained in the race, claiming that Mr Doyo and Mr Waqo are outsiders.

“Don’t we have leaders here in Isiolo that we have to import them from other counties?” he asked.

The Jubilee team, while drumming up support for Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, insisted that its line-up represents the face of Isiolo, painting their opponents as selfish and tribal, allegations that the rival camp dismissed as baseless.

Mr Nuh earlier said they were committed to uniting all communities in Isiolo and that any attempt by their opponents to depict them in bad light should be disregarded.

They accused the rival team of preaching water but taking wine for rooting for inclusivity while some of the candidates under the Jubilee team are from one clan.

The two teams were lauded for peaceful campaigns despite holding the rallies at the same time.