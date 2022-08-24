I am not dead, Isiolo MCA says after death claims

Salesio Kiambi, the MCA-elect for Wabera ward in Isiolo County, has called for legal action against persons behind a fake Twitter post that claimed he had died after falling ill.

Mr Kiambi reported the matter at the Isiolo Police Station under OB No 37/24/08/22 after residents thronged his home following the death scare. He appealed to the security agencies to expedite investigations into the matter and bring the culprits to book.

“I was shocked when some residents came to my home to confirm if indeed I had died. Others called me thereafter and were shocked when I received their calls,” Mr Kiambi said.

The Tuesday evening post by Isiolopolitiks, which has since been deleted from Twitter, claimed that the leader had reportedly died after falling sick while asleep at his home on Monday.

Mr Kiambi appealed for state security, saying the propaganda suggested that his enemies were not wishing him well.

Asking police to monitor social media platforms over fake information, he said that if untamed, propaganda could spread fear and panic among the public.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has taken up the matter, said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named.

Extending an olive branch to his opponents, Mr Kiambi promised to diligently serve Wabera residents and ensure that every village has a representative on the ward bursary committee so that needy learners do not drop out of school.