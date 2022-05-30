How clean water is boosting implementation of CBC in Asal areas

It's 6.10am and Fardosa Osman, a Grade Five pupil at Mata-Arba Primary School in Isiolo County, must perform domestic chores before she goes to school.

She sweeps the compound, washes utensils and fetches water from wells dug on a river bed outside her village.

Fetching the water takes long hours. The water, though dirty, is used to make breakfast.

"When the queue at the well is long, I spend many hours and by the time I go home, there is no time to prepare to go to school. This happens twice or thrice a week. I feel bad when I miss classes," she says.

Fardosa is not alone. Her schoolmate Salad Halake feigns sickness to stay at home whenever she misses water from the well. Without water, she will not attend practical lessons like other pupils.

Miss classes

"I don't want to look the odd one out for not coming to school without water. I’m heartbroken when I miss classes," says Salad.

Elsewhere, due to lack of water at home, nine-year-old Abduba, could not attend school. He had to accompany his mother to the well.

These are some of the tribulations that thousands of pupils in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) in Isiolo County go through daily in their quest to have water, a key component in the implementation of the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Pupils at Mata Arba Primary School, Isiolo County, water vegetables as part of Competency-Based Curriculum practical lessons. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

But Fardosa and Salad and hundreds of pupils at Mata-Arba Primary School are excited because water is now available in their school. This makes learning and implementation of CBC smooth and enjoyable.

The pupils are now actively participating in the learning. During break time, they water kitchen gardens in the school compound. The school was, for the first time in its history, connected to a clean water supply.

"Many pupils at the school had never had an opportunity to witness any type of crop production. It has now become a real-life experience, thanks to the provision of water," said Mr Hussein Diba, a senior teacher.

He added: "Availability of water in this school has made the execution of the CBC curriculum efficient."

Fardosa said she enjoys farming and would like to become a large-scale farmer someday.

Green vegetation

"I'm so happy there is green vegetation in our school. I want to plant more trees in the school,” she added.

"I want to plant fruits around the compound so that pupils can enjoy fruits and shade," said Salad.

The school is among four that have been connected to clean and non-saline water in a project by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) funded by the European Union, Northern Water Works Development Agency and the Isiolo County government.

The Sh96 million Merti-Korbesa water project involved drilling a borehole in Merti, piping the water over 25km, installing an elevated 50,000-litre steel tank in three villages and an additional 225,000-litre booster tank in Mata-Arba and the provision of two pipeline patrol motorbikes.

The clean water has given the school feeding programme a new lifeline.

"The school struggled to prepare meals for pupils due to lack of water. Since we started getting it, we are not worried anymore," said Mr Diba.

Mr Diba said that the project, which started eight months ago, has improved basic hygiene. The school is no longer worried about an outbreak of diarrhoea due to a lack of safe drinking water.

Some of the vegetables grown at Mata-Arba Primary School in Isiolo County as part of the Competency-Based Curriculum practical lessons. The availability of water has enabled pupils to do practical lessons. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

"Washing hands before eating is still a luxury in many schools in Asal areas but we are grateful to our donors for ensuring we have clean water to enable us to observe basic hygiene during the pandemic," he said.

He observed that school attendance has also improved.

"Cases of absenteeism have reduced. Some pupils used to miss school as they accompanied parents to the wells in search of water while others would suffer waterborne diseases, forcing them to miss classes," he added.

Boost concentration levels

"Teachers say that pupils can now concentrate on their studies. Serving clean water seems to boost their concentration levels. Children can hydrate well and feel better at school. Pupils can now execute their CBC assignments competitively."

A 225,000-litre water tank built by National Drought Management Authority through funding from European Union to help pupils wash hands at Mata-Arba Primary School in Isiolo County. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

It is not just education that has benefited from this project. Three dispensaries and 1,600 households are also direct beneficiaries.

Area Senior Chief Ibrahim Huka says a local dispensary would have bathing water recycled while patients, including new mothers, used to go for days without bathing for lack of water.

"My office was converted into a temporary court for arbitration of conflicts among herders from neighbouring locations over disputes at wells," said chief Huka.

"Sometimes the conflicts were between women who would travel for over 25 kilometres to fetch water and herders who would demand to have their livestock drink first."

Isiolo NDMA coordinator Lordman Lekalkuli lauded the partnership, saying it has enabled the execution of a mega project and a sustainable solution for communities.

He said that in the past, partners would spend about Sh50 million annually on water trucking but that did not resolve the perennial water scarcity.