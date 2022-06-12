Herder shot dead in Isiolo two days after three were gunned down

One herder has been shot dead and another injured in a bandit attack at Kom Durte area in Merti, Isiolo where a security operation to flush out armed bandits and recover illegal firearms is underway.

The herders were ambushed by the bandits suspected to have come from Samburu East and Laisamis in Marsabit while fetching firewood in a bush, according to County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding.

The incident happened nearly 10 kilometres to a recently established General Service Unit (GSU) camp to deal with insecurity menace in the region.

“The two were fetching firewood when they were attacked. One succumbed to gunshot wounds while the other is being treated at a local health facility,” Mr Omoding said.

Reports indicate GSU officers from the camp swiftly responded to the incident but the two had already been shot by the time they arrived at the area.

The assailants, the administrator said, are being pursued as investigations to establish the motive of the attack continue.

A total of four people have been killed in the last two days with three having been gunned down and six injured in a Friday morning’ Bulle village attack. The attackers also stole 1000 herds of cattle.

Nine members of a militia group were two weeks ago arrested in Kom with seven rifles and rounds of ammunition in connection with the April’s killing of Marsabit’s Logologo Senior Chief Kennedy Kongoman and his assistant.

Six AK-47 rifles, one FN firearm, 16 magazines and a pair of police jungle uniform were seized after a fierce gunfight between police officers carrying out an operation in the disturbed Kom area and the militia group.

The slain chiefs were shot dead alongside three others by bandits on April 26 while on a mission to recover dozens of livestock at Awaye area.

Also Read: Government declares total war on bandits in North Rift

GSU and Quick Response Unit officers are working jointly to beef up security in the area following closure of Kom Durte mine which the government earlier said was part of the journey to restoring peace in the region.