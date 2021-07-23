File

Isiolo

Grenade hurled by unhappy lover misses target, lands on stranger

By  Waweru Wairimu

What you need to know:

  • The victim was receiving treatment at Isiolo Referral Hospital after suffering serious injuries in his groin.
  • The targeted woman has not been found and nor has any of her relatives been summoned to record statements with the police.

A disgruntled man in Isiolo town attempted to take revenge on his estranged lover by hurling a grenade at her, but it landed on the lap of a stranger and exploded.

