Govt moves to restore peace at Kom after killing of two

Eastern region Coordinator Isaiah Nakoru (Centre) and security teams from Isiolo, Samburu, Meru and Marsabit address journalists in Isiolo town on March 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

The government has moved to restore peace at Kom on the border of Isiolo and Samburu counties following the killing of two people after herders from the two counties clashed over pastures last weekend.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Westgate hero Haji set to be elected Garissa senator unopposed

  2. No jobs for you, Waiguru tells sacked nurses

  3. Mandera MCAs okay building of sub-county offices

  4. Govt moves to restore peace at Kom after killing of two

  5. NMS digs boreholes for Mukuru residents

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.