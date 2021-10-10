No one will disrupt Ruto's Isiolo tour, says Governor Kuti

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti who has dismissed claims that there are plans to disrupt Deputy President William Ruto's visit of the county on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti has dismissed claims that there are plans to disrupt Deputy President William Ruto's visit of the county today (Sunday).

