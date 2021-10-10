No one will disrupt Ruto's Isiolo tour, says Governor Kuti

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti has dismissed claims that there are plans to disrupt Deputy President William Ruto's visit of the county today (Sunday).

This comes amid claims that leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta have been mobilising youths to heckle or disrupt any meetings of the DP, with those from the Tangatanga wing allegedly planning to counter such an attempt.

Dr Ruto's visit of Isiolo comes against the backdrop of heavy resistance from the northern Kenya region where he enjoys little support.

In Isiolo, the DP and his ‘Hustler’ brigade have only managed to win the backing of Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa.

Governor Kuti, who has on several occasions attacked Dr Ruto’s wheelbarrow narrative, which he terms analogue and misleading, said any leader is free to visit the county and sell his agenda.

He said Isiolo is a peaceful county and that DP Ruto, like other leaders, is welcome to popularise his manifesto but must do so with decorum.

"Isiolo is a peaceful county but all the leaders visiting must do their meetings with decorum because we will not allow insults and disrespectful statements," Dr Kuti said while asking residents to accommodate all aspirants regardless of whom they support.

Heckled

Dr Ruto's visit comes exactly seven months after he was heckled by a group of youths in Isiolo town after attending a meeting in Ngaremara where he was hosted by Ms Jaldesa and where only one elected MCA, Ekwam Teru of Ngaremara, attended.

Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha and his Isiolo South counterpart Abdi Koropu, Senator Fatuma Dullo and Nominated Senator Abshiro Halakhe snubbed the February meeting.

And as Dr Ruto seeks to galvanise his support, he faces huge resistance from nearly all the local elected leaders who are supporting President Kenyatta and the handshake deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Governor Kuti and Senator Dullo has several times insisted that the county cannot afford to oppose the government as the region has benefited immensely under the Uhuru government.

Addressing journalists in Isiolo town, Governor Kuti said Mr Odinga will tour the county next week, followed thereafter by President Kenyatta who will launch a telemedicine programme at Isiolo Referral Hospital.