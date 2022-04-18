Ensure safety of women aspirants, gender commission tells state

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has urged the government to ensure the security of women aspirants during the campaigns leading to the August 9 elections in order to protect them from any form of harassment and violence.

The commission’s chairperson Joyce Mutinda said security organs should ensure women, youth and disabled persons participate in campaigns and in the elections.

“The government should ensure the safety of aspirants from special interest groups including women during the electioneering period,” Dr Mutinda said.

She was speaking at the Isiolo town Ombudsman's office where she was accompanied by the chairperson of the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) Florence Kajuju. The two witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between NGEC and CAJ that will see the two commissions share office space in Isiolo and Garissa.

Residents of neighbouring counties have been asked to report cases of maladministration and gender inequality and any form of discrimination at the two offices for action.

Elect women

Dr Mutinda appealed to Kenyans to elect women in various elective seats to aid in the realisation of the two-thirds gender rule.

She appealed to political parties to adhere to principles of equality and inclusion of special interest groups during ongoing nominations and pick as many women as possible.

“All stakeholders must comply with Political Parties and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Acts and ensure the interests of the marginalised and special groups are well taken care of,” she said.

Nomination fees

The official hailed political parties that reduced nomination fees for women, youth and the disabled, saying it had encouraged more people to seek leadership positions.

Ms Kajuju said the working together of the two commissions will ensure efficient and effective service delivery.

“We are appealing to residents to make use of the offices to have their grievances handled,” she said.

The Ombudsman asked Kenyans to remain united before, during and after elections.

The Isiolo Ombudsman office will host the NGEC while the Garissa one will host CAJ.