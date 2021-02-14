Contractor in trouble over Garbatulla TVET project delays

Gordon Kihalangwa

Public Works Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa (2nd right) at Garbatulla Technical and Vocational Education Training centre on February 11, 2021. He directed the contractor to ensure quick completion of the work on the building.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

The government has put on notice a contractor working on the Sh48 million Garbatulla Technical and Vocational Education Training centre (TVET) over delayed completion of the work.

