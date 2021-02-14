Contractor in trouble over Garbatulla TVET project delays

The government has put on notice a contractor working on the Sh48 million Garbatulla Technical and Vocational Education Training centre (TVET) over delayed completion of the work.

While assessing progress of the project, Public Works Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa accused the contractor of laxity, saying that the government has already paid 90 per cent of the money.

“The delayed work is due to laxity by the contractor and not the government because we have already paid 90 per cent,” Mr Kihalangwa told Garbatulla residents at the site.

Accompanied by five other PSs and Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, Mr Kihalangwa took issue with the contractor for a variation of Sh28 million, saying it was unjustifiable as it is more than the 25 per cent allowed by law.

No show

The officials were forced to call the contractor by phone after he failed to appear or send a representative during last Thursday’s site visit despite being notified two days earlier.

“You should on Monday appear at the Public Works headquarters in Milimani to explain to my team why work has delayed and also respond to the variation which is not justifiable,” the PS told the contractor by phone.

Senator Dullo said it was unfortunate that work had stalled whereas the government had done its part.

The legislator said the training centre will go a long way in enhancing employment opportunities for youths through skills development to prevent them from indulgence in drug and substance abuse which has been a major problem in the region.

“Many youths are trapped in drugs and have dropped out of school due to lack of fees. Completion of the facility will ensure they have hand on skills for employment and to even start their own businesses,” Ms Dullo said.

Workers not paid

The contractor’s failure to pay workers Sh1.3 million which they are owed has also been blamed for the delay in the completion of the project.

“We are appealing for immediate interventions so that they (labourers) are paid because they have already rendered their services,” the senator said.

Other principal secretaries present were Mr Johnson Weru (Trade), Ms Esther Koimett (Broadcasting and Telecommunications), Mr Enosh Momanyi (Physical Planning) Dr Ibrahim Adan (Defence) and Prof Fred Segor (Wildlife).

Ms Koimett said the government will ensure the structure is completed within the shortest period so that youths start benefiting from it.

Mr Kihalangwa said public works officers will be sent to assess the building and prepare a progress report.



