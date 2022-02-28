Four dead after truck rams into buildings in Isiolo town

Crime scene

Two pupils who were on their way home from school were smashed by the truck and died on the spot.

Photo credit: File

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

At least four people have died and several injured after a truck lost controlled and rammed into buildings in Isiolo town.

