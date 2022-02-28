Four dead after truck rams into buildings in Isiolo town
At least four people have died and several injured after a truck lost controlled and rammed into buildings in Isiolo town.
The truck also smashed into a nearby church's perimeter wall killing one woman and badly injuring another.
Pupils who were on their way home from school were smashed by the truck and two died on the spot while a third was rushed to a nearby health facility with severe injuries.
A conductor also died and the driver has been rushed to Isiolo Referral Hospital critically injured.
More follows…