Join groups for economic progress, Isiolo youth told

Youth in Isiolo have been asked to form and register groups in order to benefit from available government opportunities for economic empowerment and self-reliance.

The call has been made by County Finance Chief Officer Peter Ngechu and his Trade counterpart Lucy Kaburu who said young people are not taking advantage of government loans and grants to create jobs for themselves.

Speaking during the unveiling of Mfinyanzi youth group in Isiolo town, the officials said that Governor Mohamed Kuti’s administration is keen on empowering the youth to reduce unemployment and indulgence in substance abuse and crime.

“Opportunities will not find you while asleep. You need to organise yourselves and seize the available opportunities offered by the national and county government and local organisations,” said Mr Ngechu while asking the group to unite and champion for their rights.

Ms Kaburu said young people should stop making noise and voice out their concerns so that they are addressed by the concerned authorities.

Members of Mfinyanzi youth group celebrate during its launch in Isiolo town on September 12, 2021. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Avoid dirty politics

“You are an easy target for dirty politics and you should therefore desist from being misused and take up your space and agitate for your rights in an organised manner,” she told the youth.

She said her office will assist the group to come up with a business plan to aid in drafting of a strategic plan to guide its operations in coming years.

Ms Kaburu said disbursement of the Sh40 million county enterprise fund for the youth, women and people with disabilities will start soon following the amendment of the Act which had suspended the release of the funds.

Mfinyanzi youth group chairman Charles Mwangi said they are committed to empowering their members for increased participation in community issues and in dealing with unemployment and poverty.

“We want to lift the youth out of poverty and help them start and grow their businesses and be part of the county’s transformative agenda,” said Mr Mwangi.

The Trade official also appealed to the group to take advantage of the government's free TVET learning policy and youth innovation centre to acquire requisite business skills for self-employment.