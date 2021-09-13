Join groups for economic progress, Isiolo youth told

Isiolo Mfinyanzi youth group

Isiolo County Finance Chief Officer Peter Ngechu (left) and Trade Executive Lucy Kaburu address journalists in Isiolo town on September 12, 2021. They asked the youth to form and register groups to benefit from government opportunities and county enterprise fund.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Youth in Isiolo have been asked to form and register groups in order to benefit from available government opportunities for economic empowerment and self-reliance.

