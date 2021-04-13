Five killed near Isiolo-Garissa border as tensions rise

Kambi Samaki

Some of the deserted homes in Kambi Samaki where five people were killed by bandits in suspected retaliatory attack.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Tensions at Kambi Samaki area near Isiolo-Garissa border have been escalating following the killing of at least five people in a series of attacks that began on Saturday night.

