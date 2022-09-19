Five die after consuming adulterated liquor in Isiolo

Five people among them two women have died and three others hospitalized after consuming locally manufactured brew suspected to have been contaminated in Oldonyiro, Isiolo.

Reports indicate that the liquor was bought at Lodukoe market within Isiolo/Samburu border by a 55-year-old woman Sunday evening and later distributed to Longopito, Kipsing where three fatalities were reported.

The woman, who police suspect was among the brewers, died hours after taking the alcohol within Oldonyiro town, according to sources.

Those who took the liquor exhibited vomiting, dizziness and visual challenges and complained of throat pain.

Condoling with the bereaved families, Acting County Health Chief Officer Peter Ngechu said one person died while being rushed to Kipsing health centre where two others were treated and discharged.

“Three others who were rushed to the health facility in critical condition were transferred to the Referral Hospital where they are currently admitted. They are complaining of visual challenges,” Mr Ngechu told journalists in Isiolo town.

The health department, he said, had already dispatched a team of health workers and experts to the affected areas to investigate the issue.

The team will among others establish the type of chemical present in the liquor with post mortem on the bodies also expected to complement the efforts.

One carton of the liquor has been recovered from the area and will be subjected to laboratory testing.

The official, who was accompanied by Acting County Director of Public Health Guracha Sarite said they had already stocked health facilities within the affected areas with required drugs to handle any emerging cases.

“I appeal to those who might have consumed the drink to visit the nearest health facility for assistance as investigations continue,” he said.

Following the incident, Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo has since ordered a thorough crackdown on liquor businesses to ensure residents do not consume substandard and illicit products.

“Our Governor is working tirelessly to ensure we have a liquor board to regulate the businesses and ensure our people are safe from adulterated drinks,” Mr Ngechu assured.



