Farmers in northern counties face threat of new locust swarms

Locusts

A boy scares away desert locusts from a farm at Karundu village in Nyeri County in February.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

The fight to contain swarms of desert locusts that continue to wreak havoc in several Northern Kenya counties might take longer following the ongoing long rains which will hasten the insects’ maturity and laying of eggs.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. DPP ask for further probe into touts’ death inside police station

  2. Alarm as rabid dogs attack people in Tharaka Nithi village

  3. Access to water, electricity top Mandera residents' demands

  4. Another judge refuses to lift ban on Rafiki film

  5. Farmers in northern counties face threat of new locust swarms

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.