We want justice, says family of student injured by army bus

The family of a Form Four student who was critically injured last Thursday after the motorbike she was riding on was hit by a military bus has demanded justice.

Ms Halima Kinya, a KCSE candidate at Waso Secondary School, was injured on the lower abdomen and suffered chest trauma, forcing her to be transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital on Friday for specialised treatment. She was going home from school after sitting her afternoon paper.

The motorbike rider, Denis Gitonga suffered a dislocation on his leg during the incident that occurred near the Isiolo town modern market.

The military bus, with several soldiers on board, also hit the rear of a Probox car but the driver, Domiciano Kamencu, escaped unhurt.

The Form Four girl’s family has appealed to the security organs to expedite investigations and arrest the driver of the military bus.

Her brother, Yusuf Kinoti, said efforts to follow up on the matter with police have borne no fruit and wondered why the soldier who was driving the bus had not been arrested.

Hospital bill

“They (military) took her to Isiolo Referral Hospital and abandoned her there. We had to raise Sh20,000 to fuel the hospital ambulance to take her to Nairobi,” Mr Kinoti said.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Kinoti appealed for help to cater for the hospital bill, saying the family is financially strained.

“We expected that having been injured by a state vehicle, the government should have intervened but we have been left on our own,” he noted.

Another relative, James Gitonga, said the 17-year-old girl, currently in intensive care unit, might not do anything on her own in future.

“Her dream has been cut short and she will obviously be relying on other people to do even the basic chores,” he said amid tears.

The family wants the government to shoulder the medical bills and ensure justice is served.

Isiolo County Police Commander Hassan Barua said the matter is being investigated.

The police boss said they had already forwarded a file to Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and are waiting for recommendations.