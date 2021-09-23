Family Bank opens new branch in Isiolo County

Family Bank Isiolo branch

From left: Family Bank Chairman Wilfred Kiboro, Isiolo County Secretary Ahmed Galgalo and Family Bank CEO Rebecca Mbithi during the opening of a new branch in Isiolo town on September 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Family Bank has opened a new branch in Isiolo County as it seeks to strengthen its hold in the northern Kenya region.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.