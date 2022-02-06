Isiolo youth initiative training

Some of the youth from Isiolo who have been trained under Isiolo Peace Initiative's support programme that seeks to keep them engaged in order not to be lured into substance abuse and radicalisation.

| Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Isiolo

We went to Somalia to look for jobs, not to join Shabaab, youth say

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Four years ago, Hussein Ibrahim (not his real name) embarked on a journey from his home in Isiolo to Somalia with hopes of getting a job and changing fortunes for his family.

