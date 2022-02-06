Former Youth Affairs PS Lilian Omollo eyes Embu Senate seat

Former Youth and Gender Affairs principal secretary Lilian Wanja Omollo has declared her interest in vying for the Embu County Senate seat in the August General Election. This is despite a corruption case she is currently facing.

Ms Omollo insisted that she is still innocent and that her political ambition is unstoppable.

"Four years down the line, out of 40 witnesses, only one witness has testified. It is up to my accusers to prove their case as I join active politics," she said.

The former PS stressed that since she has not been heard or condemned by a court of law, she is free to seek an elective post and serve her people in another capacity.

"This case can't be a hurdle to my political journey. I’m contesting for the seat and I know I willl win," she said.

She reiterated that she has what it takes to unseat the incumbent Senator Njeru Ndwiga.

Embu people suffering

She observed that Embu people are suffering because they lack good leadership.

"I will play my oversight role well once elected to ensure money meant for buying drugs for residents is used for the intended purpose," she said.

Ms Omollo said she has a wealth of experience in leadership and that she is determined to help her people.

"I have knowledge and ability and I know my people will benefit under my leadership," she added.

The former PS said she has the blessings of her children and other relatives to run for the seat.

While announcing that she will be in the senatorial race at Embu Municipal Hall, Ms Omollo said she is consulting to know which political party she will use to vie for the seat.

"In three days, I will be able to tell the residents of Embu the choice of the political party I will join," she said.

Party of choice

However, a number of the residents who attended the meeting told her that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is their party of choice.

In response, Ms Omollo asked them to be patient as she consults widely.

She stepped down on May 13, 2018 after being implicated in a multimillion shilling National Youth Service corruption scandal

She has been on trial in three magistrate courts since May 29, 2018.

She is charged together with 34 other suspects.

Ms Omollo will battle it out with businessmen Alexander Mundigi, Bosco Kiura and Pithon Muchoki, among others, for the Embu seat.

Others eyeing the seat are Embu Deputy Governor David Kariuki, University of Embu lecturer Fridah Karani and Mr Samuel Mwafrica.

Embu Governor Martin Wambora, who is serving his second and final term in office, is also said to be interested in the Senate seat.

The race is crowded and Ms Omollo has to fight hard to capture the seat.