Ex-Isiolo North MP Abdi Tepo charged in fake dollars case

Former Isiolo Member of Parliament Mr Abdi Koropu Tepo has been charged with possession of 34,200 fake US dollars in Nairobi.

The former lawmaker for Isiolo North was arraigned before the Milimani chief magistrate Bernard Ochoi on Monday.

He denied five counts, including possession of fake currency, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid licence, and failure to renew a firearm certificate.

He denied that on July 25, 2024, at Donholm Estate, Nairobi, he was allegedly found in possession of 34,200 fake US dollars in one hundred denominations.

In the second count, he was charged with making 300 pieces of paper intended to resemble and pass as papers used for making Euro currency notes.

He also denied having a pistol, make Ceska CZ 75, without a valid license from the Firearm Licencing Board.

The former legislator was also accused of being in possession of 80 rounds of ammunition, 9 mm caliber, without a licence.

The last charge stated that he neglected and failed to renew his firearm certificate.

Defence lawyer applied for his release on bond saying he was out on a police cash bail of Sh100,000 and that he turned up in court to answer the charges against him.

"The accused herein is a former MP and a law-abiding citizen who undertakes to comply with the bond terms that will be imposed," Mr Theuri, a former president of the Law Society of Kenya, told the court.

State prosecutor James Gachoka did not oppose the bail plea saying Article 49 of the Constitution mandates the court to impose bail terms.

In his judgment, the magistrate noted that the accused presented himself to court as an indication of good faith.