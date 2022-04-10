Ex-Isiolo Health chief officer to vie for Mandera Senate seat

After recently resigning as the Isiolo health chief officer to vie for Mandera Senate seat, Mr Ibrahim Alio’s bid has received a major boost following endorsement by the Garre community, which is the largest in the county.

Elders together with a section of the clergy, youth and women leaders, gave Mr Alio the greenlight to vie for the seat and also seek support from other communities in Mandera in his quest to succeed Senator Mohamed Maalim Mohamud who will be vying for governorship.

“The endorsement is proof that the people of Mandera have a lot of confidence in me and is a major boost for my quest to become the Mandera senator in the coming elections,” he said.

Mr Alio said the pursuit for the Senate seat was prompted by the desire to ensure prudent use of public resources and to prevent embezzlement which he said is denying residents crucial services and development.

Enough experience

Having worked in public service for the last four years, he said had earned him enough experience that will be crucial in carrying out representation, legislation and oversight roles if he is elected senator.

“It is time we injected fresh and youthful leadership into Mandera to effect the change that our people have been yearning for,” he noted, adding that he will vie on Jubilee Party ticket.

The aspirant is hoping to ride on his achievements as Isiolo health chief officer, mobilisation skills and networks to clinch the seat.

He cites automation of health services, opening of 16 health facilities, introduction of telemedicine, construction of classrooms for Kenya Medical Training College Isiolo campus and enhanced emergency and referral services as among the achievements realised during his time.

Health services

He says the county procured more ambulances and put into operation theatres in Garbatulla and Merti hospitals, thus reducing maternal deaths that occurred previously due to lack of services in the far-flung areas.

“We also introduced community health services, employed over 500 health workers and established an intensive care unit at the referral hospital, thereby improving our services,” he said.

During an interview with the Nation in Isiolo town, Mr Alio said he will, once elected to office, ensure support for farming and pastoralism activities for enhanced food security and ensure residents are involved in decision making through adequate public participation.

“My leadership will also focus on spearheading peace and empowering the vulnerable, youth, women and persons living with disabilities for improved livelihoods,” Mr Alio said.

Warning to youth

He warned the youth against being misused by politicians to cause chaos during the electioneering time, but instead spearheaded peace initiatives and elect leaders with the community’s interests at heart.

“We should all embrace peace before, during and after elections because our country is bigger than all of us,” he appealed.

Mr Alio drummed up support for Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga, saying that based on his past track record, he is the most suitable to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Alio has vast experience in public and energy sectors.

He has Master’s degree in supply logistics and procurement management. He also has a degree in agribusiness from Egerton University.

Before joining Isiolo County government in 2018, Mr Alio was the managing director of Trojan International Limited and previously worked with Save the Children UK and Care International Kenya.