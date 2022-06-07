Former Isiolo governor Doyo launches comeback bid

Former Isiolo governor Godana Doyo has launched his quest to reclaim the seat and promised to prioritise job creation, reviving the economy and youth empowerment if elected for a second term in office.

Mr Doyo was Saturday cleared by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to vie as an independent candidate in the race that has attracted five aspirants.

During a rally in Isiolo town, Mr Doyo exuded confidence that he will clinch the seat owing to his development track record during his tenure between 2013 and 2017.

“The economy was doing very well during my tenure. I ensured our people had basic needs and focused on improved health services, water and improved access roads network,” he said while promising to give local contractors work in order to revive the ailing economy.

Former Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo (left) with his running mate Omar Hassan during clearance by IEBC in Isiolo town on June 4, 2022 Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Improved health services

His government, he said, will also focus on improved health services, supporting livestock and crop farmers to increase productivity and establishing sustainable water systems to address perennial shortages.

“I appeal to you all to re-elect me so that I restore the county to its initial glory,” he told hundreds of residents who turned up at the rally.

Mr Doyo also promised to hasten the issuance of title deeds to enable residents to develop their properties and use them as collateral to access loans for economic empowerment.

Former Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo during a rally in Isiolo town on June 4, 2022. He has launched his bid to reclaim the top county seat in the August 9 elections. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

While asking residents to remain united during the electioneering period, Mr Doyo called for peaceful campaigns and political tolerance among aspirants seeking various elective seats.

“Our people should make the right decision at the ballot by electing leaders with community interests at heart and who can transform our county,” he appealed.

Mr Doyo is battling for the seat together with Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo (Jubilee), former EACC boss Halakhe Waqo (ODM), Kenneth Maore (PNU) and United Democratic Alliance’s Hussein Tene.