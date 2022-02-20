Ex-EACC boss launches gubernatorial bid with graft as top agenda

Halaqe Wako Isiolo Governor

Former EACC boss Halakhe Waqo hoisted high by his supporters during a meeting at Mulata on February 20, 2022. He accused Governor Mohamed Kuti and predecessor Godana Doyo of underdevelopment and promised to fight graft in the devolved unit if elected Isiolo Governor in August polls.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu I Nation Media Group.

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Former EACC boss Halakhe Waqo has launched his Isiolo gubernatorial quest promising to deal with graft and revive the economy.

