Ex-EACC boss launches gubernatorial bid with graft as top agenda

Former EACC boss Halakhe Waqo has launched his Isiolo gubernatorial quest promising to deal with graft and revive the economy.

Mr Waqo accused Governor Mohamed Kuti and his predecessor Godana Doyo of underdevelopment saying the achievements made so far were not commensurate to the billions disbursed to the county since inception of devolution in 2013.

"Close to Sh50 billion has been disbursed to the county since 2013 but there's nothing to show for it," he said when he met groups of youths from across the county at Mulata.

He said he will use his experience at the anti-graft agency to end corruption that had denied residents development and affected provision of services.

While asking residents not to recycle old leaders, Mr Waqo said he will prioritize on youth empowerment, employment and education especially for learners from needy and vulnerable families.

“I will ensure regular provision of bursaries to prevent school dropout which has been on the rise in recent past,” he said.

Youth leaders at the event decried neglect by Dr Kuti's leadership and maintained that they will support a leader who will make an impact.

"We have been discriminated against for a long time and have resolved to work with leaders who will push for our agenda and rights," Mr Hussein Ibrahim said.

Mr Waqo declared that he will contest for the Governor's seat on ODM ticket.

If elected, Mr Waqo said he will inject resources into Small and Medium Enterprises and give local contractors work to revive the ailing economy.

Former EACC boss Halakhe Waqo addresses Isiolo residents during a meeting at Mulata on February 20, 2022 Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu I Nation Media Group

He also promised to resolve protracted land disputes to ensure residents develop their properties and use them as collateral to access loans for economic empowerment.

"My work is to catalyze development and uplift the lives of our people in a fair manner regardless of their tribe and religion," he said.

The leader also waded into inclusion politics and assuring that he will consider all Isiolo communities for employment opportunities.

In direct jab on Governor Kuti, the ex-anti-graft czar said while infrastructure was good, uplifting people's livelihoods was more important as "social change catalyzes other changes".

Accompanied by several elders, Mr Waqo asked youths to make the right decision by voting in visionary leaders who will transform the face of Isiolo.

"Do not be divided on tribal or religious lines but stay united for the progress of our county," he said.

One of the elders Hussein Abduba asked young people, who are the majority voters, to come out in large numbers during the August elections as failure to vote will give room to poor leadership.