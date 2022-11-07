Environment cases in Isiolo to be done in six months, judge pledges

The Environment and Land Court (ELC) in Isiolo has assured the residents that all cases will be concluded within six months.

Justice Peter Njoroge said due to the adverse effects of climate change that Kenyans continue to reel from, all environment cases filed at the Magistrate and ELC courts will be speedily adjudicated.

Accompanied by Chief Magistrate Lucy Mutai, the judge asked residents to file cases of environmental degradation at the court to prevent more harm to the ecosystem.

Justice Njoroge further announced land matters and disputes, that have been a thorn in the flesh of Isiolo residents, will be concluded in one year.

“I want to assure Isiolo residents that all environment and land matters filed at the trial and ELC court will be concluded in six months and one year respectively to ensure no case drags in court,” he said.

The Judge, who also supervises courts in Marsabit, said the judiciary was keen on ensuring improved access to and speedy justice for Kenyans.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has since said no case should take more than three years before it is concluded.

He asked elders to ensure locals embrace alternative justice system saying some of the petty cases should not go to court but be solved by the community elders.

“This will reduce backlog in courts and ensure there is win-win situation for all the parties involved,” he noted.

While launching a tree planting drive with court users’ committee at Isiolo Law Courts on Monday, Justice Njoroge said the court will uphold respect for gender and ensure fair dispensation of justice.

“Our people should take advantage of the rains to plant hundreds of trees to assist President William Ruto achieve the one billion trees annual target,” he appealed.

Magistrate Mutai said besides inculcating tree planting culture, residents must also water and take care of the trees to maturity.

“This remains the easiest way to reverse the effects of climate change and ensure our environment is safe,” she said.

Assistant County Commissioner Edwin Kuria said the government was keen on cushioning Kenyans against climate change effects and called for concerted efforts for increased forest cover.

National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Isiolo County Director Edward Menza warned residents against tree felling for charcoal burning saying his office will not tolerate the practice.

“We cannot be advocating for conservation of the environment while others are destroying it by cutting down trees. This must stop,” he said.