El Nino: 400 families in Isiolo told to move to higher ground

Residents living in low-lying areas in Isiolo County have been asked to relocate to higher ground to avoid losses due to flooding from the expected El Niño rains.

Authorities are worried that over 400 households in Iresaboru, Garbatulla sub-county, which is synonymous with flooding due to the bursting of the Ewaso Nyiro River, are reluctant to move to safer places in the county.

Garbatulla Assistant County Commissioner Duncan Kipkoech appealed to the county government and local NGOs to pool resources and help the families relocate and settle on higher ground.

“Do not wait until the rains wreak havoc for you to move,” Mr Kipkoech appealed during the distribution of non-food items to 100 households that were recently relocated from Iresaboru by the Action Against Hunger.

Deputy Governor James Lowasa appealed to the government to assist the county in flood management to avert loss of lives and destruction of property in Merti, Gafarsa and Sericho areas.

“We have made preparations (to tackle El Niño) but we require the support of the national government because we have just come out of the worst drought in 40 years which threatened livelihoods,” Mr Lowasa said on Saturday during a thanksgiving service for Petroleum PS Mohamed Liban at Isiolo Boys.

During a recent stakeholders' meeting to discuss the country's El Niño preparedness, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the National Youth Service (NYS) will be deployed to mitigate the effects of flooding.

Arid and semi-arid counties remain the most vulnerable to the El Niño rains due to their terrain and the impact of the recent drought and five consecutive failed rains, which resulted in reduced crop yields and massive livestock losses, impoverishing local communities and making them food insecure.

The rains are also expected to exacerbate the vulnerability of counties already struggling with disease outbreaks and malnutrition due to food insecurity.

Garissa, Isiolo, Kilifi, Kwale, Marsabit, Narok, Tana River, Samburu, Taita-Taveta, Turkana and Wajir are among those expected to experience flooding, with West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet at risk of landslides.

A local resident, Habiba Golicha, expressed fear of an outbreak of water-borne diseases due to the scarcity of water in Iresaboru.

“We appeal for water bowsers to ensure we observe proper hygiene and sanitation in our homes,” said Ms Habiba Golicha, one of those who relocated from a flood-prone areas.

Public Health Officer Martin Mzee said the 100 households that have been relocated to higher ground have been trained on how to dig pit latrines and cover them with the plastic toilet slabs that were distributed.

“We have been educating our people on proper hygiene to keep diseases at bay. We are also advocating for community-led sanitation where at least five households share pit latrines,” Mr Mzee said.

EAC, Asals and Regional Development CS Rebecca Miano in a recent press release stressed the need for county governments to be vigilant and mobilise resources for rescue operations and provision of non-food items to affected communities.

The El Niño rains, which are expected to begin soon and continue into December, will have a major impact on the water, agriculture, energy and environment sectors, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department.

There are fears that the heavy rains across the country could increase the chances of a desert locust invasion, as the wetter conditions will provide favourable breeding grounds for the insects, which are already proliferating at alarming rates in parts of the Horn of Africa.

The locusts would cause massive destruction of food and pasture, posing an unprecedented risk to livelihoods and food security.