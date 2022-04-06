Isiolo youth tell off Governor Kuti over choice of successor

A section of young people from Isiolo have told off Governor Mohamed Kuti following his recent endorsement of Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo as his preferred successor as he plans to exit active politics after the August 9 polls.

The youth, majority being from the Ameru community, said having dropped his re-election bid due to health concerns, Dr Kuti should allow residents to decide the leader they want instead of trying to impose on them his preferred successor.

They accused the governor of planning to continue being in the county government through his preferred successor, something they said would affect service delivery.

Led by Mr Mugabe Mugambi and Mr Mark Lithira, the youth said they had come of age and will in the coming elections make independent decisions by electing development oriented leaders.

“He (Dr Kuti) has been with us for 20 years and people know whether he brought development or subjected us to suffering. It is time for us to decide for ourselves and not anyone deciding for us,” Mr Lithira said.

Did not involve residents

Mr Mugambi said the governor did not involve residents when picking Mr Guyo as his preferred replacement and he should therefore not ask them to elect him.

Addressing journalists in Isiolo town, the group also distanced itself from the recent picking of Hudson Kinyua as Mr Guyo’s running mate, saying wide consultations had not been done.

They also condemned the Isiolo Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders Chairman Geoffrey Nabea over his recent remarks that the Ameru were solidly behind Dr Kuti and will support Mr Guyo, saying he spoke on his own behalf.

“If he (Kuti) tells us to move left, we will do so. If he says we climb the mountain, we will oblige. We have come a long way with him and we cannot disappoint Mr Guyo,” the elder said on Saturday, sparking mixed reactions from residents and local leaders.

Selfish interests

They accused Mr Nabea of harbouring selfish interests and told him to keep off the Ameru community’s issues.

“Times have changed and we now know our rights. We can no longer allow elders to show us the direction to take,” said Mr Frank Mwenda.

While announcing his exit from politics in Nanyuki recently, Dr Kuti said Mr Guyo was his suitable replacement and will be able to unite all communities living in Isiolo and use his national connections to lobby for development projects for residents.

For apparently having not achieved much development during his tenure, the youth said Dr Kuti should retire honourably by keeping off politics and allowing residents to make their decision at the ballot.