Isiolo woman’s killer likely had an accomplice — Detectives

Celestine Kioko

Celestine Nduku Kioko, 26, who was found murderd at Kambi ya Juu area in Isiolo on March 21, 2021. Detectives are investigating the possibility that the main suspect in the murder was assisted to commit the crime.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Detectives investigating the murder of the woman whose body was found by her children lying in a pool of blood in Isiolo over a week ago now say her killer could have been assisted to commit the crime.

