Covid-19: Isiolo suspends non-essential services for 30 days

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti speaks during a press briefing at Afya House in Nairobi, on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya, April 13, 2020.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The disease has killed 12 people in the last one month, nine of them in March and three early this week, at the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Isiolo County Referral Hospital.

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti has suspended all non-essential services for one month to stem the spread of Covid-19 following increased cases and deaths.

