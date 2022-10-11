County distributes food to 24,000 hunger-stricken families

The Isiolo County government has rolled out a food distribution programme targeting 24,000 hunger-stricken families.

Flagging off the consignment, Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo said the maize flour, rice and cooking oil would cushion the families against the biting effects of drought.

Each of the families will get six kilograms of maize flour, five kilograms of rice and a litre of cooking oil, enough to take them for two weeks.

Some 145,000 residents are in dire need of food assistance due to the drought that has depleted pastures and water sources, threatening pastoralism, according to data from the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA).

“The food aid is meant to cushion families against the pangs of hunger (so that no one dies) while we look for a lasting solution,” Mr Guyo said.

With County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding, the governor warned ward administrators against diverting the food, saying those found culpable will lose their jobs.

“We will not allow food meant for hunger-stricken families to be issued out to undeserving persons and beneficiaries should report if provided with fewer rations,” Mr Guyo said.

Mr Omoding said A committee will oversee the distribution to prevent duplication as over 10,000 needy households were benefiting from cash transfer programmes run by the State and local non-governmental organisations.

“We will also review the NDMA list of beneficiaries to ensure only those deserving benefit. We will undertake community forums so that the beneficiaries are fronted by the residents for subsequent programmes,” he said.

President William Ruto’s government will scale up rations of rice and beans so that the neediest households will benefit, he added.

Appealing to partners to join hands in tackling hunger, Governor Guyo said his administration had temporarily stopped some development projects to prioritise tackling hunger.

“We want to first ensure no resident dies from hunger and that is why my government resolved to prioritise the issue. We will resume working on development projects after the situation normalises,” he noted.

His government, he said, will support irrigation farming in Rapsu, Gotu and Gafarsa where farming is done on a large scale for increased production to ensure food security.

“Agricultural extension officers will advise our people on the right crops to cultivate while we seek to ensure more people shift from over-reliance on livestock production to crop farming,” Mr Guyo noted.

Isiolo is among 23 counties hit hard by drought, which is in the alarm stage in that county and has rendered over four million Kenyans food-insecure countrywide.