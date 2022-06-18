Concerns over students playing truant to attend political rallies

Players in the education sector in Isiolo have decried the high number of secondary students sneaking out of school to attend political rallies for monetary gain.

They said students disappear usually in the afternoons when most teachers are not keen to establish whether any is missing from class.

County parents association chair Ismael Galma said high rates of absenteeism in day secondary schools in Isiolo town and its environs had been reported in the last one month.

Mr Galma suggested that politicians confine their campaigns to weekends.

“We also want to know why principals are not addressing the issue which will have adverse impacts on performance,” he said.

With the association’s treasurer, Lydia Ntinyari, Mr Galma said they had established that the students carry civilian clothes in their bags and put them on during rallies.

Ms Ntinyari said school heads must ensure headcounts are done in the morning, mid-morning and afternoons to ensure all learners are in class.

“Teachers and principals should conduct regular checks to establish those not in school and then notify their parents for action,” the official said.

She said the money the students get from politicians at rallies could promote drug and substance abuse among the children.

“We are afraid they could use the money that ranges from Sh500 to Sh2,000 to buy drugs and ruin their lives,” she added.

Addressing journalists in Isiolo town, the two urged education officials and the Teachers Service Commission to intervene.

County Director of Education James Nyaga said his office had received the complaints and they were being investigated.

“We have asked the school management to conduct morning and afternoon headcounts,” he told the Nation.