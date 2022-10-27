Commercial sex workers in Isiolo protest 'undressing' of their colleague in night crackdown

Commercial sex workers in Isiolo have lamented what they said was increasing harassment by police officers and national government administrators.

Led by Kenya Sexual Workers Alliance (Keswa) Upper Eastern coordinator Diana Gatwiri, the group called for thorough investigations into Tuesday night’s alleged assault on some of their members by a chief in California section of Isiolo town.

They claimed the chief, her colleagues and some police officers undressed one sex worker, identified as Shantel, in front of the rest in the 1am incident when about 10 of them were arrested.

“We want action taken against the chief for disrespecting and harassing fellow women,” said Ms Gatwiri, who was with Isiolo branch chairperson Nelly Kendi.

One of the women who claimed she was assaulted said the chief paraded her in front of police officers at the Isiolo Police Station and “touched her inappropriately”.

“I asked her why she was harassing me and the male officers shouted me down,” she told journalists after she was released from the cells yesterday.

Some of those arrested were ejected from lodgings with their customers, who they claimed were not arrested.

Another sex worker, only identified as Catherine, said she was waiting for customers in the streets of Isiolo town when the chief ambushed and bundled her into a police vehicle.

Pulled me

“When I saw [the security officers], I tried to run but she pulled me back, making me fall on the ground and sustaining injuries on the hands and knee,” she said.

Ms Kendi said sex workers had repeatedly complained to authorities about the harassment but nothing had been done.

“We want our freedom and rights safeguarded and an enabling environment for us to comfortably do our work,” she appealed.

She downplayed reports that sex workers were bringing insecurity in the town, saying they don’t work with criminals.

Sources in the administration team revealed plans to eject the sexual workers from the town, saying they were to blame for many broken marriages.

“This is something we want to end in the town because the rate of HIV/Aids infection is high and the girls have made many men, including police officers, break up with their wives, exposing their children to inexplicable suffering,” the source said.

Sex work, the officer said, encouraged younger girls to get into the business at the expense of joining colleges to acquire skills and become more employable.

On harassment, the officer said they would investigate and take action against the chief if she is found culpable of any offence.