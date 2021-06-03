Isiolo residents urged to invest in stocks to grow wealth

Stock markets Isiolo

CMA Representative Halkano Huka speaking Angaaf Radio on June 2, 2021 during an investor outreach programme. He urged residents of Isiolo to take advantage of the capital markets and grow their wealth and the county's economy. 

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Isiolo residents have been asked to take advantage of investment opportunities at the capital markets to grow their financial capital and contribute to the growth of the economy.

