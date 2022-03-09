Candidates sit KCPE exams in hospital, prison in Isiolo

A candidate is sitting her KCPE exams at Isiolo Referral Hospital after delivering last weekend.

Isiolo County Director of Education James Nyaga said the girl delivered last week and had not been discharged when the exams kicked off forcing her to take them from her hospital bed.

The girl has been offered a private place within the maternity ward.

Mr Nyaga said the examination and health officials are ensuring the girl is comfortable while writing the exams.

“Our officers are giving her necessary assistance to be comfortable while writing the exams,” he said.

The official also revealed that another candidate was sitting his exams at Isiolo GK Prison but declined to reveal the reason for his arrest.

He added the exam process was progressing well and asked examination centre managers and invigilators to uphold high levels of integrity and professionalism.

Isiolo Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner, Kepha Marube, assured security for candidates sitting the exams across the county.

Mr Marube warned against exam cheating saying exam officials and officers found guilty of abetting malpractices will be severely dealt with.

A total of 4061 candidates are sitting the exams across the 91 examination centres in Isiolo.