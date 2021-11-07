Boy, 3, dies in Isiolo's 78 Tank Battalion barracks fire

A Kenya Defense Forces soldier lost her three-year-old son after fire gutted down staff quarters at Isiolo’s 78 Tank Battalion barracks.

Property of unknown value was reduced to ashes by the inferno that broke out Saturday night at one block of the staff quarters with two houses.

Police reports indicate the child was under the care of a house help after the mother left on Friday for Mombasa to begin her annual leave.

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said the house help was rescued while unconscious by KDF soldiers and police officers who rushed to the scene. She is admitted to Isiolo County Referral Hospital.

“Investigations into the incident are underway to establish the cause of the fire,” Mr Omoding told Nation.Africa

Officials say the fire could have been put out early enough had the county fire engine arrived on time.

The nearby Isiolo International Airport’s fire engine could not help as it had broken down, Mr Omoding revealed.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the fire was caused by a burning jiko.