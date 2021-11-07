Boy, 3, dies in Isiolo's 78 Tank Battalion barracks fire

A three-year-old boy died  after fire gutted down staff quarters at Isiolo’s 78 Tank Battalion barracks.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

A Kenya Defense Forces soldier lost her three-year-old son after fire gutted down staff quarters at Isiolo’s 78 Tank Battalion barracks.

