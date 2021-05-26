Body of kidnapped boy who excelled in KCPE found

Tension is high on the Isiolo-Garissa border after locals found the body of a 13-year-old boy who was abducted while grazing goats in Duse last week.

The raiders took off with more than 200 goats. The boy scored 322 marks in the 2020 KCPE examination.

The badly burnt body was found at Escort grazing field. The boy’s father, Ali Dabaso, said security in Kinna ward has deteriorated in recent days. Mr Dabaso and other locals urged police to increase patrols in the area.

“The government should arrest the attackers who usually come from the neighbouring county. They have sophisticated weapons," he said.

He accused politicians in Garissa county of fanning the fuel of community fights.

Mr Nura Dida, a youth leader, accused police of laxity, adding that locals reported the kidnapping in time “but nothing happened”.

Search for the killers

He said security agents should intensify the search for the stolen livestock and the killers.

“We will only find peace when the killers are arrested and prosecuted,” Mr Dida said.

“Had police responded quickly, the boy could have been rescued and the attackers arrested.”

Kinna Ward Representative Isack Fayo said the incident was the second in the area in two weeks and appealed to security agencies to take the safety of locals seriously.

“The government should investigate the attacks and residents’ claims of politicians from the neighbouring county inciting violence,” Mr Fayo said.

A recent attack in the village left two people dead and eight nursing serious gunshot and shrapnel wounds.