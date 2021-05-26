Body of kidnapped boy who excelled in KCPE found

The badly burnt body was found at Escort grazing field.

  • The boy scored 322 marks in the 2020 KCPE examination. 
  • The boy’s father said security in Kinna ward has deteriorated in recent days.

Tension is high on the Isiolo-Garissa border after locals found the body of a 13-year-old boy who was abducted while grazing goats in Duse last week.

