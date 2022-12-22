Authorities destroy bhang worth Sh20m in Isiolo

Government officials Wednesday destroyed Sh20 million bhang seized in the last six months in Isiolo as a three-month crackdown on drugs and counterfeit liquor kicked off.

Isiolo Chief Magistrate Lucy Mutai granted orders to destroy the narcotics after the conclusion of five drug trafficking cases.

The destruction that was done at the Isiolo Law Courts was witnessed by the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) boss Victor Okioma, Ms Mutai, County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding and County Criminal Investigations boss Betty Chepng’eno.

Mr Okioma said the destruction of the drugs submitted in court as exhibits was meant to discourage dealers against the illegal business which had ruined the lives of many youths.

“We appreciate the court for the support in offloading bhang consignments held in stores which shows the government's commitment to eradicating the vice,” he said.

The official appealed to local leaders to be at the frontline in the fight against drug trafficking by volunteering information to police to aid in the arrest of the traffickers who sneak the narcotics from Ethiopia.

Magistrate Mutai said the Judiciary will fast-track drug trafficking cases to ensure they are completed in time to pave the way for destruction of the exhibits.

“We will continue applying the law (as required) in dealing with cases related to drug trafficking in our efforts to either end the business or bring it to a snail pace because it has really ruined the lives of our youths,” Ms Mutai said.

Mr Omoding termed the destruction a win in the fight against sale of narcotics and warned that no one will be spared in the crackdown.

He said the administration team will continue partnering with the police to ensure all traffickers are brought to book and prosecuted.

“We have in the past arrested bhang and heroin dealers and taken them to court and we remain firm in the fight and maintain that no one will be spared,” the administrator maintained.

He appealed to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to support efforts being made by the security team to end the illegal business by ensuring all those arrested are prosecuted to be a lesson to other dealers that their days were numbered.

The crackdown, Mr Okioma said, is meant to ensure all liquor shops are compliant with the requisite standards.

“We are keen to protect consumers’ health and appeal to patrons to report whenever they are served with drinks that have no Kenya Bureau of Standards stickers,” he noted.