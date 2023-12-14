Arrest bloggers attacking us online, Isiolo leaders demand

A section of elected leaders in Isiolo have appealed for protection against online attack by local youths.

Deputy Governor James Lowasa is the latest to demand the arrest of those behind the smear campaigns that he said could discourage them from delivering on their promises.

"Those responsible should be identified and action taken against them. Even at your home, if you allow someone to cook for you, do not disrupt them because you might be served with raw food," Mr Lowasa said.

Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo, Woman Rep Mumina Bonaya and Senator Fatuma Dullo have been victims of cyber bullying in the past with Ms Bonaya at one instance ordering the arrest of a local youth for sharing defamatory information.

Divisions among the local leadership escalate online with bloggers from opposing sides trading barbs at each other, sometimes even engaging in character assassination.

Mr Lowasa said it was sad that despite sharing their concerns publicly, the culture remained unabated.

Governor Guyo has on repeatedly insisted that his administration would end the culture of handouts and force development down the throats of electorates like quinine.

This as County Police Commander Hassan Barua asked leaders affected to report the incidents for action against the alleged culprits.





"Many of us (senior officers) are not in the online platforms where the alleged crime occurs. We are ready to receive your complaints and expeditiously work on them," the police boss said.

Meanwhile, County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding warned youths against being misused by local politicians to attack their opponents saying it could land them in trouble.