Armed suspect arrested in police gunfight in Isiolo

Letikiyo Lesonoi who was arrested following a police shootout with armed bandits while on a mission to recover 187 stolen goats.

By  Waweru Wairimu

Police in Isiolo arrested a suspect on Thursday February 11 and seized a G3 rifle following a shootout with armed bandits while on a mission to recover 187 stolen goats.

