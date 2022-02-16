Worry as acute water shortage hits Isiolo’s Bulapesa

An acute water shortage has hit parts of Bulapesa Ward in Isiolo County, raising fears of disease outbreak.

Residents of Poolman, Pemudo, Kwa Franco and Waso have to ration the scarce commodity, putting them at a high risk of contracting water borne diseases such as typhoid, cholera and diarrhoea.

The shortage that has lasted for close to two weeks has led to poor hygiene in the area, with residents blaming Isiolo Water and Sanitation Company for only being concerned with collecting bills.

The residents accused the water provider of inaction, despite numerous pleas to have the issue rectified.

A spot-check by Nation.Africa established that toilets and kitchens were the most affected, with some hotels being forced to close down.

Ms Seraphina Kioko, who runs a hotel, said she is contemplating closing her business as buying water is not tenable.

Rationing

“I have been buying water from as far as Maili Tano in Meru, which is costly. The situation has forced us to ration the commodity resulting in poor hygiene,” she said.

Water vendors have taken advantage of the shortage to make a killing from the business, with a 20-litre jerrican of water selling for as high as Sh50.

“The least they are selling is Sh30 but you must buy over 10jerricans at a go and if they are less they charge Sh50 each,” one of the residents said.

Mr Charles Kirimi, a clinician, said his business had been dealt a huge blow as it requires a lot of water for utmost hygiene.

“We have suspended some tests due to lack of water. We are appealing to Iwasco to resolve the issue. We have for the last two weeks been asking for help but nothing is being done,” he said, adding that several diarrhoea cases among children have been reported in the area.

The shortage has reportedly been caused by breakage of pipes, according to sources at the Iwasco office.

Reached for a comment, Iwasco manager Abdullahi Sora did not answer our calls and had not responded by the time of going to press.