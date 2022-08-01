85 elderly persons in Isiolo benefit from free houses

More than 80 elderly persons have received free houses from a local charitable foundation aimed at improving their living conditions.

The project by the Mama Ibado Foundation and Canada’s Monk Foundation targeted senior citizens in Isiolo County affected by poverty and who could not afford food and quality health care.

The organisations partnered with members of the community, who donated parcels of land where the houses were built.

Ms Maimuna Abdikadir, a beneficiary, said the house gift was a huge relief as she used to sleep on the floor and the roof of her previous house leaked, exposing her to cold.

“I have been living in a dilapidated structure but I am so happy I have a decent house and will not catch cold, especially at night. I have also been receiving monthly food supplies,” said the 73-year-old, who lost her husband in the early 90s.

Mohammed Mohammud Mohammed, another beneficiary who has received the foundations’ monthly food donations since 2011, said the intervention had eased the burden of fending for himself and helped restore dignity in his life.

“I have also benefited from their previous medical camps,” he said.

The housing project kicked off with four houses five years ago but was suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic before resuming earlier this year.

Handing over two of the houses in Bulapesa last week, Mama Ibado Foundation founder Ahmed Jibril said a total of 85 houses had been completed and handed over to beneficiaries.

A beneficiary of Mama Ibado Charity and Monk Foundations' housing project (C) poses for a picture outside his house with some of the officials in Bulapesa, Isiolo on July 24, 2022. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu I Nation Media Group

“The shelter and food provisions are aimed at ensuring the elderly and vulnerable have decent lives,” he said, adding that the majority of them were going for days without food due to lack of caregivers.

He said over 600 households with elderly, sick and bed-ridden members across the county were benefiting from monthly food rations meant to cushion them against the biting effects of the drought and help them fight malnutrition.

“Well-wishers and the government should consider replicating the programme in other parts of the country to cushion the elderly and vulnerable against the harsh economic times and put a smile on their faces,” he appealed.

The Monk Foundation’s Tony Ofee said ensuring the elderly had food and shelter was to rid them of the struggle of begging for food and relying on well-wishers.

“Watching the smiles on their faces brings a lot of joy,” he said.