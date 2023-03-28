Isiolo MCAs clash with Speaker Roba over House leadership changes

Drama ensued at Isiolo County Assembly on Tuesday after United Democratic Movement (UDM) MCAs clashed with Speaker Mohamed Roba Qoto over the planned impeachment of Majority Leader Abdinoor Dima Jillo.

The communication made by Majority Whip Nicholas Lorot indicated that Kenya Kwanza Coalition had resolved to kick out Mr Jillo and replace him with Garbatulla MCA Abdirashid Ali who has since fallen out with seven other MCAs in UDM.

The seven UDM leaders led by Sericho MCA Abubakar Abdi Godana and Chari’s Abdullahi Golicha Meja said they were not privy to any meeting by the ruling Kenya Kwanza Coalition where a decision to oust Mr Jillo was agreed and termed the decision illegality.

While the MCAs insisted that the session was adjourned indefinitely, Mr Lorot told Nation that Mr Ali was duly elected to take over from Mr Jillo. He did not reveal grounds for the impugned impeachment.

Addressing journalists outside the County Assembly, the UDM MCAs said they had the numbers in the House and Mr Jillo remained the legitimate Majority Leader.

“We have four elected and four nominated MCAs, we wonder why the Speaker does not want to respect the decision by the majority party,” Mr Godana posed.

Mr Jillo and Kamila Warsame (Nominated), who was also targeted in the purge from the House committee, accused the Speaker of abuse of office.”

“We are headed in the wrong direction (as a county). Sadly, we are politicking instead of using the energies to alleviate the suffering Isiolo residents are going through,” Mr Jillo said.

The embattled leader said they will continue fighting for the interests of the electorates in line with President William Ruto’s transformational agenda.

Nominated MCA Nura Mohamed Huka said the Speaker should resign for being biased, saying it was affecting the county assembly’s oversight role.

The planned purge, the MCAs said, was prompted by their recent demand that Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo apologises to their Deputy Party Leader and Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali over claims that he was “meddling” in Isiolo matters.

While launching Sh35 million bursaries last week, Mr Guyo told off “Marsabit leaders” for what he termed as an intrusion into Isiolo issues and asked them to focus their energies on solving the myriad of challenges facing their electorates.

“We are hosting over 10, 000 herders from Marsabit and instead of helping your people who are faced with hunger, you are politicking. We do not need your help,” the Governor then said.

The MCAs had also raised concern over the governor’s remarks that all his issues must sail through the assembly, saying it depicted them as his rubber stamp.

Their recent meeting with Marsabit Governor and Party leader Ali Roba in Nairobi is believed to have prompted Mr Guyo’s remarks according to the MCAs.

“We still maintain that he (governor) must apologise to UDM MCAs and the entire Assembly, our party leaders and Isiolo residents for the unfortunate remarks,” the embattled Majority leader said.

Other MCAs present were Ms Amina Enow Omar and Fauzia Jibril both Nominated.

If impeached, Isiolo will make history for having three County Assembly majority leaders in six months.