Guyo unveils 31 chief officers, introduces new departments

Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo has unveiled his final list of 31 chief officers who will serve in different departments as he seeks to roll out his five-year development agenda.

The county boss retained three chief officers who served in former Governor Mohamed Kuti’s Cabinet: Ms Lucy Kaburu, Mr Salad Tutana and Mr Ibrahim Chala of Trade, Agriculture and Tourism respectively.

Also, in the list that is awaiting vetting and approval by the county assembly is medical worker Mohammud Abdikadir, who unsuccessfully contested for Isiolo North MP seat in the August elections.

Oldonyiro ward administrator Francis Lekalisami, Ms Judith Karendi Nyagah and Mr Eduka Ewoi, teachers at Waso and Uhuru Primary schools respectively, and National Hospital Insurance Fund officer Isaiah Epuri have also been named in the list.

Bulampya headteacher Stephen Adan Kiambi and Mr Barnabas Esunyen, who served in pioneer Governor Godana Doyo’s administration, as well as local youth Richard Chiira have also made to the list.

Others are Mr Ali Wario, Mr Batula Adan, Mr Gabriel Lekalkuli, Mr Godana Diba Abduba, Mr Abdiaziz Mohamed Jama, Mr Adan Hassan, Mr Abdirahman Mohamed Ibrahim, Mr Ahmed Hussein and Mr Hassan Abdullahi.

A total of 203 candidates had been shortlisted for interviews that were conducted between November and December last year.

This is as residents raised concern over the bloated list, which is nearly double that of Dr Kuti, and the unmet two-thirds gender principle, with only the one woman nominee.

He should have reduced the departments or retained those from the previous to avoid a bloated wage bill, Mr Adan Wako, a resident, said.